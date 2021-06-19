Women from across Turkey hold Istanbul rally to defend rights

Over 1,000 women from across Turkey hold a rally in Istanbul, urging President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reverse his decision to withdraw from an anti-violence treaty ahead of a formal exit on July 1.
Erdogan sparked outrage in March with the move to pullout from the world's first binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women, known as the Istanbul Convention.
More No Comment
Ethiopian Orthodox believers celebrate St. Michael's day ahead of elections
River cleaning boat to help remove waste from Paris waterways
Murals on COVID-19 prevention hit Hanoi street
Palestinians clash with Israel police at Jerusalem holy site
'Psychic' Thai lion predicts weekend's Euro games
Skunk water used against Palestinian protesters
Elderly people fully vaccinated have fun at care home`s music festival
‘Ronaldo removed bottles - I’ll put them in front’
Derailed freight train that crushed homes
Police attempt to enter Berlin’s last hold-out squat
Black bear Takoda enjoys refreshing pool dip during hot summer’s day
Rescuers at deadly Nepal flood as waters swirl through houses
Soweto skateboarders speed down iconic street to celebrate Youth Day
Biden-Putin meeting opens with reporters shoving
Putin tells Biden he hopes meeting will be productiveRussian President