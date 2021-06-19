BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Women from across Turkey hold Istanbul rally to defend rights

Over 1,000 women from across Turkey hold a rally in Istanbul, urging President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reverse his decision to withdraw from an anti-violence treaty ahead of a formal exit on July 1.

Erdogan sparked outrage in March with the move to pullout from the world's first binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women, known as the Istanbul Convention.

More No Comment