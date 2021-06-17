A false video circulating online has claimed to show a Euronews reporter speaking to citizens ahead of the Iran presidential election.

The fake clip appears to show a woman calling on people not to vote in the election and boycott the ballots.

Copies of the video, entitled "Tehran people respond to Euronews reporter", have been viewed more than 4,500 times on Twitter.

But Euronews confirms the video has been manipulated and the company's logo has been added to the video without consent.

"We are aware that a video is circulating bearing our logo and featuring a person claiming to be a Euronews journalist calling people to not vote in the Iranian presidential election," a spokesman said.

"This person is not a Euronews journalist and it is not a Euronews report. We are taking steps to have it removed at once."

The video appears on the website of production group "Ansar Clip". Euronews

The fake video appears to be a production of the group "Ansar Clip" and was uploaded on June 16. Although the end of the video indicates there is a hidden camera, its content still spreads misinformation.

Journalist Sara Massoumi has also stated on Twitter that her name was forged onto the video and the person who appears in the clip is an "actor".

Authorities in Iran are already bracing for a record low turnout at the election due to economic hardship and frustration with a hardline rule.

Official opinion polls suggest turnout could be as low as 41%, significantly lower than in past years.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has appealed to voters to set aside their grievances and take part in Friday's vote.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has also urged people to turn out in large numbers, saying it would help avert "foreign pressures" on the Islamic Republic.