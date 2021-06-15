Euro 2020: France beats Germany 1-0 after own goal from Hummels

France won their first match in the Euro 2020 in an intense match against Germany, winning 1-0.

An early own goal from Mats Hummels in the 20th minute secured a lead for the French side .

An energised German team tried to break through a confident French side but despite several attempts, they were unable to equalise.

France's Kylian Mbappé was close to scoring several times with impressive runs towards the goal.

Late in the match, France's Karim Benzema appeared to score a goal but Mbappé was judged to be offside.

France's Benjamin Pavard was struck in the face by Germany's Robin Gosens and remained on the ground for several minutes.