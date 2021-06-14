The trek up Mount Nyiragongo takes you through fog, wind and ash to a crater, the brooding mouth from which Africa's most active volcano last month spewed rivers of lava and forced the evacuation of a city.
Four experts from DR Congo's Goma Volcano Observatory (GVO) took the trail last week to get a closer look at Nyiragongo, which briefly flared into life on May 22.
The visitors gained a dizzying view of the crater, which emits a kind of low-frequency growl, punctuated by explosions.
Equipped with drones and camera systems, the team wanted to measure landslips and monitor the volcano for a potential collapse of crater.
On social media, rumours have spread that Nyiragongo is now dormant, an idea that the scientists are eager to dispel.
Nyiragongo, a strato-volcano nearly 3,500 metres high, straddles the East African Rift tectonic divide.
Just 14 kilometres (nine miles) away lies its sister Nyamuragira, whose red glow also shows that it is dangerously active.
More No Comment
Hungary's Babod Off-Road Festival is back
Displaced Syrians vaccinated against COVID-19
Hungary: Mud flies at Babod Off-Road Festival
Myanmar: Protesters burn ASEAN flag
Lyon's dance biennale is back
Extinction Rebellion protests at end of G-7 summit
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Joe and Jill Biden
410 people rescued from Mediterranean Sea
Massive damage to Syrian hospital after shelling
Clashes in Tunis as police try to break up protest
Nightclub reopens for a few days in Leipzig
Cargo ship fire at Manila wharf injures several
Oxfam campaigners wear G7 masks in climate protest
Women Protest in Spain after body of missing girl found
Spain players vaccinated three days before first match