U.S. President Joe Biden flew Sunday from the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, southwestern England, to have tea with Queen Elizabeth II.
He arrived with first lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle where they were greeted with a formal welcome ceremony, standing to attention for the British and American national anthems.
Biden is on the first overseas trip of his presidency.
Afterwards, Biden flies on to Brussels to attend a NATO summit.
The trip ends Wednesday in Geneva, where Biden meets Russian President Vladimir Putin.
