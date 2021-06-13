Violent clashes broke out Saturday between Tunisian security forces and hundreds of young protesters who took to the streets of central Tunis to demonstrate against a spike in police brutality in Tunisia's working-class neighbourhoods.
In footage from the capital, protesters were seen throwing sticks, chairs and water bottles at security forces who in turn fired tear gas and roughly detained several people.
Saturday's rally followed three consecutive nights of clashes after a young man was killed "in suspicious circumstances" in the Sidi Hassine Sijoumi area on the outskirts of Tunis, according to the Tunisian League for the Defense of Human Rights (LTDH).
The unrest was also in part triggered by an assault on Thursday, in which a minor was stripped naked and severely beaten by police forces in the same neighbourhood - the resulting video being widely circulated on social media.
Following widespread public outrage, and after having initially argued that the beaten young man in the video was drunk, the Ministry of the Interior has admitted law enforcement officers were responsible for the assault and ensured they were suspended from their duties.
In a statement, the LTDH denounced the violence suffered by citizens during clashes with the police "in order to silence the voices of protest", by blaming Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi - who is also the interim interior minister.
More No Comment
Nightclub reopens for a few days in Leipzig
Cargo ship fire at Manila wharf injures several
Oxfam campaigners wear G7 masks in climate protest
Women Protest in Spain after body of missing girl found
Spain players vaccinated three days before first match
Activists protest near G-7 venue
Long queues at Beirut petrol stations amid fuel crisis
Illusion institution: A Croatian museum goes global
Boris Johnson greets Joe Biden in Cornwall ahead of G7 summit
In migration lull, Greece bolsters Turkey border fence
Budapest orchestra performs live concert from moving truck
Wildfire forces evacuations near Jerusalem
Israel Antiquities Authority unveils 1000-year old chicken egg in excavations
Heavy monsoon rains cause havoc in India's financial hub Mumbai
Protest by energy sector activists brings Warsaw traffic to a standstill