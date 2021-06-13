BREAKING NEWS
410 people rescued by MSF

More than 400 migrants have been rescued from the Mediterranean by a vessel run by the medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF).

They were picked up by the MSF ship "GeoBarents" over the past 48 hours.

The Medecins Sans Frontieres crew rescued the migrants - including women and children - in seven separate operations.

It's not yet clear where the rescued migrants are being taken to.

