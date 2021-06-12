Britain's Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her official 95th birthday

For the second year running, Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday has been marked by an event dubbed a mini Trooping the Colour at Windsor Castle just outside London.

The pandemic meant the military commemoration of the monarch's official birthday was staged in the quadrangle of her Berkshire home.

The Queen was accompanied by the Duke of Kent as her husband Prince Philip died in April a few weeks before his 100th birthday.

Soldiers who have supported communities and the UK's National Health Service during the pandemic were a part of the parade.

The scientists behind some of the most significant advancements in the battle against COVID -19 have been commended in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

The head of the team that helped produce the Astra Zeneca vaccine got a knighthood.

"Perhaps even more important are the people who took part in the clinical trials, who actually made this possible and have brought this vaccine that's now being delivered all around the world," Sir Andrew Pollard told the British Broadcasting Corporation.

Others recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list include footballer Raheem Sterling for his work promoting equality in sport, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, as well as celebrities Prue Leith, Jonathan Pryce and Arlene Phillips.

Earlier, at the G7 summit in Cornwall, the Queen had both raised eyebrows and amused people by insisting on using a ceremonial sword to cut one of her birthday cakes.