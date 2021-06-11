Polish man charged with spying for Russia at EU parliament

A Polish man suspected of spying on the European Parliament for Russia has been arrested, Polish officials said on Thursday.

The man, identified only as Janusz N., "carried out activities in favour of the Russian Federation," Stanislaw Zaryn, spokesman for the head of Poland’s security services, said.

"Instructed by individuals working for the Russian intelligence services, he would attempt to approach Polish and foreign politicians, including those working in the European Parliament," Zaryn said.

"The suspect’s activities were in line with Russian information warfare activities aimed at weakening the position of Poland within the EU and in the international arena."

Janusz N. was detained on May 31. Officers seized the equivalent of about 300,000 Polish zlotys (€67,000), some of it in euros, and computer equipment from his home.

The suspect has been presented with charges of espionage. He pleaded not guilty, the statement said.