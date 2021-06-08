MEPs expected to approve EU's COVID travel pass

The European Parliament is expected to approve the bloc's EU COVID travel pass this week, paving the way for the revival of free movement across the continent.

MEPs debated and voted on the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC) on Tuesday, with the results due to be announced on Wednesday morning.

The legislation is all but certain to be approved, which will leave the European Council to rubberstamp the law, allowing the travel document to enter into force by the deadline of July 1.

You can find everything you need to know about the bloc's travel passhere.