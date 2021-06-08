BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Members of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, armed wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement, parading in Gaza City

Members of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, armed wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement, parade in Gaza City after Hamas threatened a renewed escalation over a planned right-wing Israeli march through flashpoint areas of annexed east Jerusalem on Thursday.

More No Comment