Somebody with a Mohawk flag on the pedestal where the statue of Egerton Ryerson stood, now lying on the ground.

The statue of Egerton Ryerson, commonly known as the architect of the Indian Residential Schools in Canada, was toppled after a protest in Toronto. Protesters had gathered to remember and demand justice for the 215 children found in a mass grave in a former Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia.

People climbed onto the pedestal and hit the toppled statue with pieces of metal, covering it with indigenous flags.

