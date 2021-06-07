The statue of Egerton Ryerson, commonly known as the architect of the Indian Residential Schools in Canada, was toppled after a protest in Toronto. Protesters had gathered to remember and demand justice for the 215 children found in a mass grave in a former Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia.
People climbed onto the pedestal and hit the toppled statue with pieces of metal, covering it with indigenous flags.
