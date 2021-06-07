A replica of the Statue of Liberty, smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Ellis Island, a gift from France, was given a sendoff Monday ahead of its trip to the United States where it will be displayed for Independence Day on July 4.
The nearly 3-meter-high bronze will make a nine-day trip across the Atlantic Ocean later this month, sailing out aboard a container ship from the French port of Le Havre to Baltimore.
It will then be transported to Ellis Island, arriving in time for July 4 celebrations.
The mini-Lady Liberty is then set to go on display in the gardens of the French Embassy in Washington D.C., arriving there in time for France's Bastille Day celebration July 14. The statue will stay there for the next decade.
The monumental Statue of Liberty in New York harbor, by sculptor Auguste Bartholdi, symbolizes the United States' welcoming to its shores of immigrants seeking refuge and freedom.
It also serves as a monument to French-American friendship.
