Venice cruise protests

On Saturday while at Maritime Venice the first cruise ship set to sail after 17 months was welcomed by workers of the sector, in the lagoon city a huge protest against cruise ships in Venice took place with hundreds of people holding banners and shouting ‘out, out!’

Protesters expressed all their disappointment since liners had been banned from entering the city’s historic centre less than a month ago.

