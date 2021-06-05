This week indigenous groups in Canada are calling for a nationwide search for mass graves at residential schools after the discovery of the remains of 215 children at a former school last week shocked the country.
In Mexico, a giant sinkhole that has been growing by dozens of metres every day worries residents of a rural area in the central state of Puebla.
And Portugal has questioned the UK's decision to add the country to its amber travel list, forcing visitors returning from the southern European nation to Britain to quarantine.
Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.
