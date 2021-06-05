This week indigenous groups in Canada are calling for a nationwide search for mass graves at residential schools after the discovery of the remains of 215 children at a former school last week shocked the country.

In Mexico, a giant sinkhole that has been growing by dozens of metres every day worries residents of a rural area in the central state of Puebla.

And Portugal has questioned the UK's decision to add the country to its amber travel list, forcing visitors returning from the southern European nation to Britain to quarantine.

Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal Flame in recognition of discovery of children's remains at the site of a former residential school June 1, 2021. Sean Kilpatrick/AP

Palestinian children stand at the window of their home at a building heavily damaged during recent Israeli strikes, in Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip. June 1, 2021 Mahmud Hams/AFP

Nurses evacuate a migrant on hunger strike as he occupies Saint-Jean-Baptiste-au-Beguinage church in Brussels, Belgium. June 2, 2021. Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP

Doctors stand after laying flowers during a memorial for healthcare workers who lost their lives to COVID-19. Madrid, Spain Oscar del Pozo/AFP

Bosnian authorities have demolished a Serbian Orthodox church illegally built on land owned by a Bosniak woman after a 20-year-long legal battle. Konjevic Polje, Bosnia June 5, 2021. Sladjan Vasic/AP

Aerial view of a sinkhole that was found by farmers in a field of crops in Santa Maria Zacatepec, state of Puebla, Mexico. June 01, 2021. Jose Castanares/AFP

A demonstrator clashes with a riot policeman during a new protest against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque in Medellin, Colombia. June 2, 2021 Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP

Syrian families are being released from the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp, which holds relatives of suspected Islamic State fighters, in northeastern Syria. June 2, 2021 Delil Souleiman/AFP

Ethnic Rohingya women and children sit by a fire on a beach after their boat was stranded on Idaman Island in East Aceh, Indonesia. June 4, 2021 Zik Maulana/AP Photo

People walk along Carcavelos beach near Cascais, outside Lisbon. June 4, 2021. Britain said that it is removing Portugal from its list of COVID-safe travel destinations Armando Franca/AP Photo

A seagull looks on as the Italian special air force acrobatic team flies over Rome and the Vatican, as Italy celebrates the anniversary of its unification. June 2, 2021 Andrew Medichini/AP Photo

People have dinner sitting on a platform raised by a crane to a height of 50 metres as they participate the travelling international project ‘Dinner in the Sky’ St. Petersburg, Russia. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

Dancing devils perform shaking maracas during Corpus Christi celebrations in San Francisco de Yare, Venezuela, amid the coronavirus pandemic. June 3, 2021 Matias Delacroix/AP Photo

Mucilage, a thick, viscous fluid produced by phytoplankton is seen in Turkey's Marmara Sea at a harbour on the shoreline of Istanbul. May 30, 2021 Yasin Akgul/AFP

Did you witness any of these events? Share your experience with us via social media.