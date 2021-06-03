BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Man getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot at Beltway Brewing.

A brewery in Sterling, Virginia, gives away Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine shots and free beer for those receiving an injection.

"I just thought it was a good opportunity to get it taken care of really quickly and you know, see a new brewery and get some beer," says a local resident as he sips his free drink at the one-day event organized by Beltway Brewing and Inova Health.

More No Comment