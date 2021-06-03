A brewery in Sterling, Virginia, gives away Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine shots and free beer for those receiving an injection.
"I just thought it was a good opportunity to get it taken care of really quickly and you know, see a new brewery and get some beer," says a local resident as he sips his free drink at the one-day event organized by Beltway Brewing and Inova Health.
More No Comment
Sri Lanka facing environmental disaster after ship
Moroccan migrants queue to seek asylum in Spain
Music in the catacombs: the New York Philarmonic performs in cemetery
Tokyo unveils Olympic podium, medal tray and music with 50 days to go
LEGO staff create the world’s largest ever football made of bricks
Cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov conduct spacewalk from the ISS
Gigantic sinkhole appears in central Mexico, worrying locals
Wandering elephants in China roam villages, wreck crops
Humanoid robot aims to read and react to human emotion
Lyon Danse Biennale
Thousands of Palestinian volunteers clean the debris in the streets of Gaza
Taiwan: 'Spiderman and Ninja Turtle' donate food to frontline medical staff
Through theatre, feminists protest against violence during demonstrations in Colombia
Gazans head to the beach as ceasefire holds
Sri Lanka: Police investigate fire on ship off Colombo