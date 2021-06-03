Through tombs and in catacombs, the public will be "in for a real treat" according to singer Lucy Dhegrae who is relieved to perform again: "The audience is the magic".
Attendees are taken on a journey across the Cemetery, hearing the stories of Green-Wood’s extraordinary permanent residents — many of whom are members of the New York Philharmonic community — interwoven with music, dance, and poetry.
From Leonard Bernstein’s gravesite to the Hill of Graves, the Civil War Soldiers Monument to the Catacombs, the battles lost and won are remembered.
The New York Philharmonic connects with up to 50 million people annually through concerts, broadcasts, recordings, education initiatives.
The Orchestra responded to the pandemic with NY Phil Bandwagon — free, outdoor concerts across New York City — and streamed concerts.
The Philharmonic has premiered works by leading composers since 1842 and toured to 435 cities in 63 countries. Jaap van Zweden became Music Director in 2018, succeeding titans including Bernstein, Toscanini, and Mahler.
