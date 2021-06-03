Hundreds of Moroccan migrants who recently crossed into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta queued to potentially seek asylum and avoid deportation to Morocco.
The men lined up under the sun at the border where police handed out appointments for preliminary interviews.
"We come here to ask for asylum and escape here," said Mounir Zerouali from Tetouan, Morocco who is one of approximately 10,000 migrants to have recently crossed into the Spanish territory.
"In Morocco there is nothing, there in no work. People are on the streets lost, wasting their lives for nothing."
Spain has agreements with Morocco to return adult migrants who do not apply for asylum.
Still, only a minority of those who can be deported are successfully sent back.
The vast majority of migrants were immediately pushed back to Morocco during the massive border breach on May 17 and 18, but hundreds have managed to remain in Ceuta as well as nearly 1,000 unaccompanied minors.
The challenge for the adults is not only to be allowed to remain in Ceuta, but find ways to move to mainland Spain where they hope to find employment.
More No Comment
Sri Lanka facing environmental disaster after ship
US brewery gives away Covid vaccine shots and free beer
Music in the catacombs: the New York Philarmonic performs in cemetery
Tokyo unveils Olympic podium, medal tray and music with 50 days to go
LEGO staff create the world’s largest ever football made of bricks
Cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov conduct spacewalk from the ISS
Gigantic sinkhole appears in central Mexico, worrying locals
Wandering elephants in China roam villages, wreck crops
Humanoid robot aims to read and react to human emotion
Lyon Danse Biennale
Thousands of Palestinian volunteers clean the debris in the streets of Gaza
Taiwan: 'Spiderman and Ninja Turtle' donate food to frontline medical staff
Through theatre, feminists protest against violence during demonstrations in Colombia
Gazans head to the beach as ceasefire holds
Sri Lanka: Police investigate fire on ship off Colombo