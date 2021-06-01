BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Thousands of Palestinian volunteers clean the debris in the streets of Gaza

Following the recent ceasefire with Israel, Palestinian volunteers have taken to the streets of Gaza as part of an initiative to clean its streets of debris. Volunteers clear rubble in a campaign to ‘bring back life to streets that have witnessed so much destruction. Thousands of Palestinians took to the streets in a campaign to clean up the destruction wreaked by Israel’s bombardment in its 11-day offensive.

More No Comment