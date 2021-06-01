Thousands of Palestinian volunteers clean the debris in the streets of Gaza

Following the recent ceasefire with Israel, Palestinian volunteers have taken to the streets of Gaza as part of an initiative to clean its streets of debris. Volunteers clear rubble in a campaign to ‘bring back life to streets that have witnessed so much destruction. Thousands of Palestinians took to the streets in a campaign to clean up the destruction wreaked by Israel’s bombardment in its 11-day offensive.
More No Comment
Lyon Danse Biennale
Taiwan: 'Spiderman and Ninja Turtle' donate food to frontline medical staff
Through theatre, feminists protest against violence during demonstrations in Colombia
Gazans head to the beach as ceasefire holds
Sri Lanka: Police investigate fire on ship off Colombo
The show must go on! Puppeteers pick up the pieces of destroyed theatre in Gaza
Greenpeace activists block a soya warehouse in western France
New Zealand Floods
Ethiopia rallies against US over Tigray restrictions
Belarusians protest outside EU representation office in Warsaw against arrest of journalist
Sicily's Mount Etna erupted again, releasing thick plumes of ash
Grocery store on wheels in London for "zero waste" shopping
Palestinian youths practise parkour on rubble in Gaza
Kai's the limit as Chelsea fans revel in Champions League glory
Indonesia ferry catches fire, passengers jump to sea