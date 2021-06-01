Multi-ethnic food truck helps migrant women start new life in Bologna

A multi-ethnic food truck selling delicacies in the streets of Bologna has become a symbol of integration for women from war-torn or poor countries trying to overcome their difficult past.

A non-profit, MondoDonna Association, is providing them with shelter, protection and the chance to become independent through work.

"They described their grandmothers’ recipes to me, so I could help cook them," chef and project coordinator Alberto Di Pasqua told Euronews.

"They come from different cultures, from the Balkans to Jordan and Nigeria. We took these recipes and elaborated on them to form the menu of the food truck."

Sladjana fled bombings in former Yugoslavia more than 20 years ago. After she arrived in Italy with her two children, she was abused by her ex-husband for years, but eventually, she found the strength to start a new life.

"I would like all women who get abused to listen to my words, wake up, press charges and get out of these situations," she said.

