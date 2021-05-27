Dante’s Divine Comedy to be released into space for 700th anniversary

Dante’s ‘Divine Comedy’ tells the story of a journey through hell, purgatory and paradise.

Now the poem itself is being sent on an awe-inspiring trip of its own.

As Italy marks 700 years since the poet's death, his masterpiece will face the final frontier.

A publishing company in Bologna, specialising in art books, has managed to convince five space agencies to ship Dante’s 'Divine Comedy' to the International Space Station and then have it released into open space.

Italy is honouring Dante Alighieri — who died in exile from Florence on September 13, 1321 — in myriad ways on the 700th anniversary of his death. Those include new musical scores and gala concerts, exhibits and dramatic readings against stunning backgrounds in every corner of the country. Pope Francis has written an Apostolic letter, the latest by a pope examining Dante’s relationship with the Roman Catholic Church.