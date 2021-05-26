Switzerland has decided to put an end to the seven years of negotiations with the European Union that were supposed to modernise their bilateral relations.

The two partners were struggling to sign a draft version of the EU-Swiss Institutional Framework Agreement, a text designed to ensure Switzerland's access to the EU's single market is fair and equal, a balance that Brussels usually calls the "level playing field".

Negotiations began in 2014 and a full draft text was reached in November 2018, setting in motion a back-and-forth between Bern and Brussels to add clarifications and amendments.

'Substantial differences'

The Swiss Federal Council concluded on Wednesday that there remain "substantial differences between Switzerland and the EU on key aspects of the agreement", such as wage protection and state aid, and "the conditions are thus not met for the signing".

The Swiss government argues that incorporating a 2004 EU law called Citizens' Rights Directive (CRD), which gives citizens from the European Economic Area (an area that includes the 27 EU countries, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein) the right of free movement and residence, could entail "higher social security costs" and "effectively constitute a paradigm shift in Switzerland's migration policy".

The exemptions to the CRD requested by Bern were not granted, leading to the collapse of the talks.

"The Federal Council nevertheless considers it to be in the shared interest of Switzerland and the EU to safeguard their well-established cooperation and to systematically maintain the agreements already in force," the statement said.

The President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin, personally informed Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, before making the announcement public. The two leaders met in Brussels for the last time in late April.

Reacting to the news, the European Commission, which leads the negotiations on behalf of all member states, said it regrets "the decision, given the progress that has been made over the last years to make the Institutional Framework Agreement a reality".

"Without this agreement, this modernisation of our relationship will not be possible and our bilateral agreements will inevitably age: 50 years have passed since the entry into force of the Free Trade Agreement, 20 years since the bilateral I and II agreements," the Commission noted.

"Already today, they are not up to speed for what the EU and Swiss relationship should and could be."

Brussels says it will analyse "carefully" the impact of the decision.

A history of partnership

According to numbers provided by the Commission, Switzerland is the EU’s 4th largest trading partner after China, the US and the UK. Switzerland accounts for 6.9% of the EU’s exports and 5.7% of its imports.

Meanwhile, the bloc is Switzerland’s largest trading partner by far. The EU accounts for around 42% of Switzerland’s exports in goods and for 50% of its imports.

The first EU-Swiss free trade agreement was signed in 1972, with another package of bilateral deals concluded in 1999. The texts cover numerous issues like free movement of people, public procurement, agriculture, research and civil aviation.

The Commission says that, while there are more than 120 agreements between the two partners, "there are no common provisions ensuring a level playing field and proper dispute settlement, in this extraordinarily deep relationship".

The executive was hoping that the new framework deal could finally serve to fill this regulatory void. "Privileged access to the Single Market must mean abiding by the same rules and obligations", it said on Wednesday.