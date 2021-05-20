The BBC has made an “unconditional apology” after a report concluded deceptive methods were used to get an exclusive interview with the late Princess Diana.

The 1995 interview on the BBC's Panorama programme was conducted by former BBC journalist Martin Bashir, who used fake bank statements to get access to the princess, according to a report by Lord Dyson, a former senior judge.

According to the report, Bashir commissioned a fake bank statement showing payments from a consultancy firm and News International into the bank account of Alan Waller, a former employee of Diana’s brother Charles Spencer.

He showed these to Earl Spencer in September 1995, and then a few days later showed him more bank statements displaying payments into the accounts of Diana’s and Prince Charles’ private secretaries.

Dyson writes in the report “it is likely that these statements were created by Mr Bashir and contained information that he had fabricated”.

Using these bank statements, Bashir was able to convince Earl Spencer to arrange a meeting with Princess Diana, after which he convinced her to do the interview.

Bashir subsequently lied to BBC bosses about the situation, while press investigations started into how the BBC obtained the exclusive interview, which won the BBC and Bashir much critical acclaim at the time.

The report also criticised a subsequent BBC investigation into the matter, calling it “flawed and woefully ineffective.”

BBC Director-General Tim Davie said: “I would like to thank Lord Dyson. His report into the circumstances around the 1995 interview is both thorough and comprehensive. The BBC accepts Lord Dyson’s findings in full.

“Although the report states that Diana, Princess of Wales, was keen on the idea of an interview with the BBC, it is clear that the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect. We are very sorry for this. Lord Dyson has identified clear failings.

“While today’s BBC has significantly better processes and procedures, those that existed at the time should have prevented the interview being secured in this way. The BBC should have made greater efforts to get to the bottom of what happened at the time and been more transparent about what it knew.

“While the BBC cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century, we can make a full and unconditional apology. The BBC offers that today.”

Martin Bashir resigned from his role as the BBC's religion editor earlier this month, with the corporation saying it was due to health issues.