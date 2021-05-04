BREAKING NEWS
Star Wars fans gather at the top of the Taipei 101

Dozens of Star Wars fans in Taipei City gathered at the highest floor of the tallest building in Taiwan on Tuesday (4 MAY21), to show the world the importance of wearing a face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All the Star Wars fans attending this year, even Stormtroopers wearing a large helmet and Chwebacca, wore face masks.

