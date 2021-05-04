Twelve activists from the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion chain themselves to the gates of France's National Assembly while others light braziers and demonstrate outside the building. They are calling on MPs to honour 12 abandoned proposals from the Citizens' Climate Convention as the climate bill prepares to be passed.
More No Comment
An explosion ravaged a house in Kent
Star Wars fans gather at the top of the Taipei 101
Police and protesters clash over Colombia tax reform
Mexico City bridge collapses with metro train on it
Icelandic volcano becomes more volatile and powerful
Sea-Watch vessel demands port of safety after rescuing 455 people in 48 hours
Saint Petersburg hosts International Drone Festival
'Covid trial' music festival held in Liverpool and first bullfight since start of pandemic in Madrid
Artworks created from washed up plastic
Clashes as revelers break rules to party in Brussels
Spectacular parade at end of NKorea's youth congress
Images from Delhi cremation and burial grounds as new Covid cases soar
Christian Orthodox take part in Holy Fire ceremony
NGO stages burial to protest Brazil's COVID deaths
Ultra-Orthodox Jews hold funeral for pilgrim who died in Israel