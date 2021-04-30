Portugal opens world's longest suspended footbridge

At 516 meters long and 175 meters high, the 516 Arouca Bridge welcomed its first visitors on Thursday with a special opening ceremony for local residents.
An official ceremony opening ceremony will take place on Sunday, while online bookings for those with a head for heights will open a day later.
Arouca Mayor Margarida Belem said the bridge, which will allow up to 100 people to cross at a time, was "striking" and "unique".
The surrounding area of the northern Aveiro District is known as a natural paradise with waterfalls and green hills already making it a hotspot for tourists.
More No Comment
NGO stages burial to protest Brazil's COVID deaths
Ultra-Orthodox Jews hold funeral for pilgrim who died in Israel
Tractors outside EU parliament, farmers denounce agriculture policy
Kim poses for photo with youth league after congress
German start-up collects dog hair to make high-end clothes
Greek-Orthodox Patriarch performs 'washing of the feet' in Jerusalem
Deprived of an audience, Paris orchestra plays to the statues
COVID positive groom weds bride wearing personal protective equipment
Black market for oxygen in India amid virus surge
Spanish conquistador statue brought down by a group of protesters
Rare collared lemur born at Berlin zoo
'Red Tourism' draws Chinese on centennial of Communist Party
Spain rescues 41 migrants off the coast of Canary Islands
Britney Spears fans shave heads during protest
Masked chocolate bunnies fill pastry shop in Athens