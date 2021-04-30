Portugal opens world's longest suspended footbridge

At 516 meters long and 175 meters high, the 516 Arouca Bridge welcomed its first visitors on Thursday with a special opening ceremony for local residents.

An official ceremony opening ceremony will take place on Sunday, while online bookings for those with a head for heights will open a day later.

Arouca Mayor Margarida Belem said the bridge, which will allow up to 100 people to cross at a time, was "striking" and "unique".

The surrounding area of the northern Aveiro District is known as a natural paradise with waterfalls and green hills already making it a hotspot for tourists.