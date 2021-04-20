The unique house built in Gorj (South Western Romania) attracts tens of visitors who can't wait to see it​. The house owner built both the interior and exterior of the house upside down in great detail.

One can admire a house like being fallen out of the sky, with it's roof placed on the grass. The whole interior looks exactly like a normal one, except the fact that all furniture and sanitary equipments are placed on the ceiling, including the floorboard.

The house owner, Alex Ducu built it on metallic structure in only 3 months and the entire house weights 5 tones. Alex Ducu intends to build an adventure park within the house premises.

A visit at the house costs 15 lei (approximately 3 Euros) and the house can receive up to six persons at a time as for the pandemic restrictions to be applied.