Dozens of rockets take off over the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg, celebrating the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's space flight. On April 12, 1961 Gagarin became the first human to journey into outer space and he remains a national hero in Russia and the symbol of Soviet dominance in the space race.
'Chub Rollz' skaters club defies body image stereotypes
Red paint splashing in Yangon to mark bloodshed
Buchenwald & Mittelbau-Dora concentration camps mark 76th anniversary of liberation
Images of Piton de la Fournaise volcano erupting in France's Reunion Island
Ash and smoke rise from La Soufriere volcano on Saint Vincent
Bikini skiing event marks end of the winter season at Sochi.
Protest in Paris metro against "the profiteers" of the pandemic
Egyptian mission discovers mortuary city in Luxor
New York exhibition celebrates Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama
Kosovo: Mannequins used in protest against virus restrictions
Russian-US crew departs to ISS for six month mission
Police fire tear gas, arrest demonstrators against Monusco in DRC
Thousands evacuated following flash floods in Indonesia
Israelis stand silent as siren marks Holocaust Day
New York Philharmonic brings music back to Lincoln Center