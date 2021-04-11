Twenty people were arrested in Finland on Saturday as they protesters against measures to fight COVID-19, with similar demonstrations also held in several other European countries.

About 300 people took part in the unauthorised protest in Helsinki — public gatherings of more than six people are currently banned in Finland to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The arrests were carried out after a police order to disperse was ignored.

Finland and its 5.5 million inhabitants have one of the best records against COVID-19 in Europe with a death toll of 866 and fewer than 114,000 cases confirmed. But a rise in the incidence rate in mid-February prompted the authorities into taking additional measures, including closing restaurants.

Hundreds of people also gathered in the Danish capital Copenhagen on Saturday to protest their country's strategy against the virus and the introduction of a COVID passport.

Launched on Tuesday, the "coronapas" is given to people who have either been fully vaccinated, have tested positive for the virus two to 12 weeks previously or negative over the previous 72 hours. It allows them to enter certain businesses including hairdressers, beauty salons and driving schools.

The protesters — who had rallied following a call by the "Men in Black" group — marched in a "relatively peaceful" way in the streets according to the authorities, before joining the city hall in the middle of the evening.

The country of 5.8 million has deplored the death of 2,436 people since the beginning fo the pandemic and has recorded more than 235,000 cases.

Denmark has been under partial containment since late December. Even if several measures have been lifted since February, the quasi-general reopening is only tabled for May 21, a date chosen because it should correspond to the end of the vaccination of people over 50.

In Norway, where the government had tightened the screw before the Easter holidays in the face of a rebound in cases attributed to the British variant, about 200 demonstrators also protested Saturday in the centre of the capital Oslo against the measures taken and burned masks.

No incidents with law enforcement were reported.

Similar protests were also held in Vienna, Austria, and in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.