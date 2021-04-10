BREAKING NEWS
A horse is being airlifted by Swiss army force helicopter. The scientific project aims at rapidly evacuating injured horses to a medical veterinary infrastructure
A horse is being airlifted by Swiss army force helicopter. The scientific project aims at rapidly evacuating injured horses to a medical veterinary infrastructure   -   Copyright  Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

Tributes to Prince Philip, Belfast unrest, horses airlifted in Switzerland | This week in pictures

By Natalia Liubchenkova
This week the world paid tribute to Prince Philip, the Queen's husband, who died aged 99.

Meanwhile, unrest in Belfast, Northern Ireland, continued despite calls for calm.

Another volcano, this time on the French island of Reunion, has started erupting. Elsewhere, Swiss army forces conducted a spectacular test operation of airlifting and transporting horses and farmers across Europe were lighting anti-frost candles to save their crops.

Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

Niklas Halle'n/AFP
The electronic billboard at Piccadilly Circus displays a tribute to Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in central London. April 9, 2021Niklas Halle'n/AFP
April 7, 2021. Peter Morrison/AP Photo
Police form a line on the Springfield road to stop Nationalists and Loyalists attacking each other, as a hijacked bus burns in the distance in Belfast, Northern IrelandApril 7, 2021. Peter Morrison/AP Photo
Urs Flueeler/AP Photo
Anti-frost candles burn in cherry orchards to protect blooming buds and flowers from frost, in Oberdorf, Switzerland. April 9, 2021.Urs Flueeler/AP Photo
Jean-Christophe Bott/AP Photo
A Swiss Air Force helicopter carries three horses at once during an exercise in Saignelegier, Switzerland. April 9, 2021Jean-Christophe Bott/AP Photo
RICHARD BOUHET/AFP or licensors
Lava erupting from Piton de la Fournaise volcano, on the southern side of the volcano, on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion. April 10, 2021RICHARD BOUHET/AFP or licensors
Halldor Kolbeins/AFP
A helicopter flies above the lava flowing from a fissure near the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland. April 6, 2021Halldor Kolbeins/AFP
AFP Photo / Karen Information Center
People taking part in a candlelight demonstration against the military coup in Kyain Seikgyi township in eastern Myanmar's Karen state.AFP Photo / Karen Information Center
Tarso Sarraf/AFP
A health worker of the hospital in Belem, Para State, Brazil, sings and prays for a COVID-19 patient inside the hospital wards as part of Easter celebrations. April 4, 2021Tarso Sarraf/AFP
Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP
Protesters hold a banner and burning red flares during a demonstration called by unions of healthcare and social workers in Paris. April 8. 2021Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP
STR/AFP
An Ukrainian serviceman walks in a trench as he stands at his post on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists near the town of Zolote, in the Lugansk region. April 8STR/AFP
April 6, 2021. AFP Photo/ Russian space agency Roscosmos
Russian Space Agency Roscosmos shows a view of the Soyuz rocket, as the service structure is lifted into position at site 31 of the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.April 6, 2021. AFP Photo/ Russian space agency Roscosmos
Miraj Kateb/AFP
People gather around a dead whale washed ashore on a beach in Cox's Bazar, in Bangladesh. April 10, 2021Miraj Kateb/AFP
Ludovic Marin/AFP
People walk past cherry blossom trees and a metro station in Paris, France. April 8, 2021Ludovic Marin/AFP
Amando Babani/AFP
A man cycles through the snow-covered landscape during a sunny day on Feldberg mountain, Oberreifenberg, near Frankfurt am Main, Germany. April 8, 2021Amando Babani/AFP

