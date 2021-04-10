This week the world paid tribute to Prince Philip, the Queen's husband, who died aged 99.

Meanwhile, unrest in Belfast, Northern Ireland, continued despite calls for calm.

Another volcano, this time on the French island of Reunion, has started erupting. Elsewhere, Swiss army forces conducted a spectacular test operation of airlifting and transporting horses and farmers across Europe were lighting anti-frost candles to save their crops.

Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

The electronic billboard at Piccadilly Circus displays a tribute to Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in central London. April 9, 2021 Niklas Halle'n/AFP

Police form a line on the Springfield road to stop Nationalists and Loyalists attacking each other, as a hijacked bus burns in the distance in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 7, 2021. Peter Morrison/AP Photo

Anti-frost candles burn in cherry orchards to protect blooming buds and flowers from frost, in Oberdorf, Switzerland. April 9, 2021. Urs Flueeler/AP Photo

A Swiss Air Force helicopter carries three horses at once during an exercise in Saignelegier, Switzerland. April 9, 2021 Jean-Christophe Bott/AP Photo

Lava erupting from Piton de la Fournaise volcano, on the southern side of the volcano, on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion. April 10, 2021 RICHARD BOUHET/AFP or licensors

A helicopter flies above the lava flowing from a fissure near the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland. April 6, 2021 Halldor Kolbeins/AFP

People taking part in a candlelight demonstration against the military coup in Kyain Seikgyi township in eastern Myanmar's Karen state. AFP Photo / Karen Information Center

A health worker of the hospital in Belem, Para State, Brazil, sings and prays for a COVID-19 patient inside the hospital wards as part of Easter celebrations. April 4, 2021 Tarso Sarraf/AFP

Protesters hold a banner and burning red flares during a demonstration called by unions of healthcare and social workers in Paris. April 8. 2021 Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP

An Ukrainian serviceman walks in a trench as he stands at his post on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists near the town of Zolote, in the Lugansk region. April 8 STR/AFP

Russian Space Agency Roscosmos shows a view of the Soyuz rocket, as the service structure is lifted into position at site 31 of the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. April 6, 2021. AFP Photo/ Russian space agency Roscosmos

People gather around a dead whale washed ashore on a beach in Cox's Bazar, in Bangladesh. April 10, 2021 Miraj Kateb/AFP

People walk past cherry blossom trees and a metro station in Paris, France. April 8, 2021 Ludovic Marin/AFP

A man cycles through the snow-covered landscape during a sunny day on Feldberg mountain, Oberreifenberg, near Frankfurt am Main, Germany. April 8, 2021 Amando Babani/AFP

