This week the world paid tribute to Prince Philip, the Queen's husband, who died aged 99.
Meanwhile, unrest in Belfast, Northern Ireland, continued despite calls for calm.
Another volcano, this time on the French island of Reunion, has started erupting. Elsewhere, Swiss army forces conducted a spectacular test operation of airlifting and transporting horses and farmers across Europe were lighting anti-frost candles to save their crops.
Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.
