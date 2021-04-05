BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
A golden sarcophagus is exhibited at Egypt's new National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation (NMEC).

Visitors browse exhibits at Egypt's new National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation (NMEC) in the Fustat district of Old Cairo, after the museum opened fully to the public, the day after a procession of floats carried the mummified remains of 22 pharaohs passed through the capital to their new resting place at the museum.

More No Comment