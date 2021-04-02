Police use water cannon to disperse crowd in Brussels

Belgian police clashed with a large crowd Thursday in one of Brussels’ biggest parks after thousands of revellers gathered for an unauthorized event despite coronavirus restrictions.
Brussels police told The Associated Press that four people were arrested and three police officers were injured.
Clashes started after police ordered the crowd to disperse toward the end of the afternoon.
An AP reporter saw people throwing bottles and other projectiles at police, who used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd.
The festival, dubbed “La Boum" ("the party"), had been advertised on social media and police had warned it was a fake event on April Fool’s Day.
According to Brussels police, up to 2,000 people still showed up in the Bois de la Cambre to attend.
Large crowds have been gathering in Brussels parks this week to enjoy the unusually sunny, warm weather, despite coronavirus restrictions limiting outside gatherings to four people.
More No Comment
RUSSIA FAR EAST HOSPITAL FIRE
Demolition of housing project in French city of Lyon
Survivors led away from Taiwan train crash as dead toll rises
Fire in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
Candlelight vigil in Yangoon marks coup anniversary
Grey whales save pandemic-hit tourism in Mexico's Baja California
Easter fun with meerkats and squirrel monkeys at ZSL London Zoo
Bolsonaro supporters, protesters clash at Brazil demo
Smugglers drop children over US border barrier
Crying and song as Myanmar anti-coup protesters don red 'blood' tears
New York's Guggenheim Museum hosts pop-up hip hop performance
Spring snowfall suprises residents of Magadan in Russia's east
Pastry chef turns Easter Eggs into art
Hondurans celebrate president's brother getting life sentence
Russian Reindeer circle dance captured by drone camera