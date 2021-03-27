This week one of the largest container ships in the world ran aground and blocked all traffic in Egypt's Suez Canal. Meanwhile, Mount Etna erupted for the sixteenth time in five weeks. A devastating fire killed at least 15 people and destroyed thousands of shelters in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh while Australia's east coast suffered from record flooding.
Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.
