This week one of the largest container ships in the world ran aground and blocked all traffic in Egypt's Suez Canal. Meanwhile, Mount Etna erupted for the sixteenth time in five weeks. A devastating fire killed at least 15 people and destroyed thousands of shelters in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh while Australia's east coast suffered from record flooding.

Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

This satellite image shows the cargo ship MV Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal near Suez, Egypt. March 26, 2021. Maxar Technologies via AP

People look out at a flooded residential area in the Windsor area in Sydney after torrential downpours lashed Australia's southeast. March 23, 2021 Saeed Khan/AFP

Cycling French team members train on a track as patients are being vaccinated against COVID-19 in the velodrome used as a vaccination centre, outside Paris, France. March 23 Alain Jocard/AFP

Protesters dressed in white take part in a demonstration against the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 restrictions in Liestal, near Basel, Switzerland. March 20, 2021 Stefan Wermuth/AFP

Hikers watch lava flowing from the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano, 40 km west of the Icelandic capital Reykjavik. March 21, 2021 Jeremie Richard/AFP

Migrants, including unaccompanied alien children, that are in the custody of the US Border Patrol are photographed in the temporary processing facilities in Donna, Texas Photo released on March 23, 2021. Jaime Rodriguez SR/AFP

An aerial view of a billowing smoke plume coming from burning trucks and freight vehicles in the aftermath of air strikes in Idlib province, Syria. March 21, 2020 Aaref Watad/AFP

Doctor Lourdes de Tobar cries on a photograph of her deceased husband during a photographic exhibition depicting health workers who have lost their lives due to COVID-19. San Salvador, El Salvador. Marvin Recinos/AFP

A boy bicycle kicks a ball in a flooded area of the Belen community in Iquitos, Peru. March 20, 2021 Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo

Mourners walk the temporary fence lined outside a King Soopers grocery store, the site of a mass shooting in which 10 people died, Colorado, US, March 26, 2021 David Zalubowski/AP Photo

A Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh, after a huge blaze. At least 15 people were killed, 400 are still missing. Around 50,000 were forced to flee. AFP

'A rally against hate' is held in Columbus Park in New York City, after 8 people, including six Asian women, were and killed by a 21-year-old white gunman in Atlanta, Georgia March 21, 2021. Ed Jones/AFP

Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue restoration, looks out from the top of the statue in Rio de Janeiro. March 24, 2020 Carl de Souza/AFP

