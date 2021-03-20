In Iceland this week a long-dormant Icelandic volcano burst into life for the first time in nearly 800 years.
Meanwhile, security forces in Myanmar continued their violent crackdown on protests against last month's military coup. In the UK, vigils and demonstrations were held across UK to remember Sarah Everard, who was kidnapped and murdered in London.
It was the ten-year anniversary of the war in Syria, which was marked by demonstrations in Idlib.
Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.
