In Iceland this week a long-dormant Icelandic volcano burst into life for the first time in nearly 800 years.

Meanwhile, security forces in Myanmar continued their violent crackdown on protests against last month's military coup. In the UK, vigils and demonstrations were held across UK to remember Sarah Everard, who was kidnapped and murdered in London.

It was the ten-year anniversary of the war in Syria, which was marked by demonstrations in Idlib.

Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

Members of the public receive a dose of the AstraZenec COVID-19 vaccine at Lichfield cathedral, converted into a temporary vaccination centre, England, the UK. March 18, 2021 Oli Scarff/AFP

A person holds a sign that reads "She was walking home" during a march in the memory of 33 year old marketing executive, Sarah Everard, murdered in London. March 15, 2021 Matt Dunham/AP Photo

Residents of different nursing homes take their first excursion outside their care homes after they have been vaccinated. Madrid, Spain Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

Dutch riot police kick a man during a demonstration to protest government pandemic-related policies. The Hague, Netherland. March 14, 2021 Peter Dejong/AP Photo

A protester throws a projectile towards security forces as others shelter behind a barricade during a crackdown on the protests against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar STR/AFP

Hikers view Fuego Volcano as it erupts from atop Acatenango summit in Acatenango, Guatemala March 16, 2021 Josh Edelson/AP Photo

Lava bursts through passing clouds as Fuego Volcano erupts in Acatenango, Guatemala. March 15, 2021 Josh Edelson/AP Photo

Syrians waving the opposition flag during a gathering in the city of Idlib as they mark ten years since the beginning of the nationwide anti-government protests. March 15 Omar Haj Kadour/AFP

A cyclist and motorists move past office buildings amid a sandstorm during the morning rush hour in the central business district in Beijing, China, March 15, 2021 Andy Wong/AP Photo

Aerial view of a migrants camp where asylum seekers wait for US authorities to allow them to start their migration process in California state, Mexico Guillermo Arias/AFP

Toure, a Gambian salt harvester, holds a basket filled with the salt collected from the crust of the bottom of the Lake Retba (Pink Lake) in Senegal. March 16, 2021 Marco Longari/AFP

A crescent moon is visible over the homes on a hillside in Aizawl, the capital of the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram. March 16, 2021 Sajjad Hussain/AFP

