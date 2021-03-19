Moldova’s vaccine rollout hampered by corruption says president

Moldova has so far received just 36,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine; enough to inoculate just over 1% of its 2.6 million population.

One coordinator from the National Vaccine Programme acknowledged that the supplies received don't even cover the primary group targeted for vaccination - the country's 60,000 medical staff. Alexei Ceban, Coordinator of Vaccine Programme at Moldova's Agency For Public Health claims that while the country's three-stage roll-out strategy is ready, the doses are not.

“To keep our target to have 70% of our population immunised, we need to have more negotiations with (vaccine) manufacturers. But we are a small country, with a small sized population; we are not as interesting for manufacturers as other (bigger, richer) countries. We are making a lot of efforts to

Recently-elected President, Maia Sandu told Euronews she has secured a donation of 200,000 doses from Romania and free access to 20% of Moldova's total vaccine needs through the global vaccine initiative COVAX:

“We see states which are in a better position, with stronger institutions, which are facing challenges. You can imagine how difficult it is for a State with weak institutions like Moldova. And I have to say that the State has been weakened especially by corruption.”

Sandu goes on: “Of course, with weak institutions is more difficult to organise things and to meet people´s expectations… we need to improve governance and why we need to get rid of corrupt people who are trying to make money today even from the current situation”.

