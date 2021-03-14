Hundreds of protesters gathered in Louisville, Kentucky at a "Justice for Breonna Taylor" rally to mark one year since the young Black woman's death.
She was killed by police officers during a raid of her apartment.
"They dropped the charges against me and that's a nice start," says Breonna Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker on stage during the rally, before adding, "that's not where we finish. We got to keep going."
The attorney representing Breonna Taylor's family, Ben Crump, tells the crowd "We will forever remember Breonna Taylor for raising the consciousness level in America that Black women lives matter too."
Meanwhile, protests also took place in New York as hundreds gathered to demand justice and police reforms.
US President Joe Biden on Saturday declared his support for reforms.
"Breonna Taylor's death was a tragedy, a blow to her family, her community, and America," he tweeted.
"As we continue to mourn her, we must press ahead to pass meaningful police reform in Congress. I remain committed to signing a landmark reform bill into law."
More No Comment
Italians enjoy last hours of freedom before coronavirus lockdown
Giant castle burned at end-of-winter festival in Russia
Protesters pay tribute to young woman killed in London
Hundreds hold a vigil in Yangon against coup and to honour victims
Russian police detain dozens of opposition deputies at forum in Moscow
Surveillance video released as Ontario police search for car thieves
Astronauts work on International Space Station upgrades in spacewalk
People in Thailand ride elephants to mark National Elephant Day
Huge plume of smoke as Mount Etna erupts again
Lava thrown into the air as Europe's most active volcano erupts again
Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar bombarded with tear gas
Activists demand Ukraine does more to combat violence against women
Revelers in Amsterdam hit dancefloor for club night experiment
Video shows Myanmar police beating prone man
Aerials show huge blaze after oil facility strike in Syria