The trial of the former US policeman accused of killing George Floyd is set to get underway in the coming weeks.

Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter for the May 25 incident last year.

Jury selection has now begun ahead of the trial.

Floyd's death sparked protests across the US that spread to Europe and triggered reflections on countries colonial past.

This file photo provided by the Ramsey County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via AP

Chauvin and three other officers were fired; the others face an August trial on aiding and abetting charges.

Picking the 12 residents from Hennepin County — in which Minneapolis is located — to form the jury is expected to take three weeks as prosecutors and defence attorneys try to ensure impartiality.

The potential jurors were sent questionnaires to determine how much they have heard about that case and whether they've formed any opinions.

Some of the questions included whether they have protested against police brutality, whether they believe the justice system is fair, or if they had watched the bystander video of Floyd's arrest and if yes, how many times.

Unlike typical jury selection proceedings, this jury pool will be questioned one-by-one instead of in a group. The judge, defence attorney and prosecutors will all get to ask questions. The defence can object to up to 15 potential jurors without giving a reason; prosecutors can block up to nine with no reason given. The other side can object to these so-called peremptory challenges if they believe the sole reason for disqualifying a juror is race or gender.

Both sides can object to an unlimited number of jurors “for cause”, meaning they must provide a reason why they believe that juror shouldn’t serve.

Mike Brandt, a local defence attorney, said prosecutors will likely seek out jurors who have favourable opinions on the Black Lives Matter movement or might have more outrage over Floyd’s death, while Chauvin’s attorneys would likely favour jurors who support the police.

In total, 14 people will be picked — two of whom won’t be part of deliberations unless needed. The jury's names will be kept confidential until further order of the court.

The trial's earliest opening statements to begin March 29.