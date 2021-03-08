COVID in Italy: Three more regions placed under tighter restrictions

One year ago, Italy imposed the first coronavirus lockdown of any European country. Now after months of a plateau in daily cases, there has been a steady climb in new infections. In response, the authorities are placing three more regions under tighter restrictions.

Two in the north of the country - Friuli Venezia Giulia and Veneto - will be raised to orange zones. While the Campania region, which includes Naples, will be re-classified as a red zone, the highest-risk level.

And experts say Italy should be braced for a new peak of infections in about two weeks, warning that daily cases could reach as high as 40,000 unless more severe restrictions of citizens' movement and activities are swiftly put into place.

The government is particularly concerned about the spread of new variants of coronavirus. These include those from England, Brazil and South Africa.

