BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Tear gas in Dawei

This footage shows the latest anti-coup protests in Myanmar.

Tensions rose in Mandalay as riot police went into housing areas to clear barricades from streets in Myanmar's second-largest city.

There were also clashes in Dawei, where police bombarded anti-coup protesters with tear gas.

The demonstrators used water, blankets and fire extinguishers to try to smother the smoking canisters but were eventually forced to give ground and disperse.

More No Comment