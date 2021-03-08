This footage shows the latest anti-coup protests in Myanmar.

Tensions rose in Mandalay as riot police went into housing areas to clear barricades from streets in Myanmar's second-largest city.

There were also clashes in Dawei, where police bombarded anti-coup protesters with tear gas.

The demonstrators used water, blankets and fire extinguishers to try to smother the smoking canisters but were eventually forced to give ground and disperse.