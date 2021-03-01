It has been the most coveted prize in the car industry since its inception in the 1960s. On Monday, seven carmakers await the news of which one of them will scoop this year's award.

Due to the ongoing global health crisis, the winner of the prestigious Car of the Year 2021 Award will instead be live-streamed around the globe rather than revealed at the customary ceremony at the annual Geneva International Motor Show.

As with this year's event, the motor show was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The winner of the gong is awarded from seven finalists narrowed down by a jury of 59 members strong comprising of motoring journalists from 22 countries across the continent

Last year, Peugeot's 208 won out against the Tesla Model 3 and the Porche Taycan.

As a sign of the times, the top four finalists in the 2020 award were also all either purely electric models or the manufacturers offered electric versions.

The Car of the Year 2021 award ceremony will be broadcast live from Geneva on Monday starting at 3.00 pm CET. You can watch it through the video link below.

Watch live: European Car of the Year 2021 revealed

The finalists for this year's Car of the Year Award are:

• Citroën C4

• Cupra Formentor

• Fiat 500

• Land Rover Defender

• Škoda Octavia

• Toyota Yaris

• Volkswagen ID.3