Paris and other French regions face threat of new COVID restrictions

Paris and more than a dozen other French regions are being placed under increased surveillance due to deteriorating coronavirus indicators.

French PM Jean Castex said additional measures, such as weekend lockdowns, could be taken if the situation continues to worsen.

It comes after regions around Dunkirk and Nice were placed under a weekend lockdown to push back against a spike in coronavirus cases.

"I asked the prefects to start consulting with elected officials in order (...) to consider, in all or part of these areas, protection measures similar to those implemented in Nice and Dunkirk," Prime Minister Castex said on Thursday afternoon.

The new restrictions, if confirmed, would enter into force on the weekend of March 6, he added.

“The health situation of our country has worsened in recent days,” Castex said, citing the circulation of new variants as the main reason.

The so-called British variant now makes up “about half” of positive cases, up from 40% last week.

On Wednesday, authorities reported another 31,519 new cases of COVID-19 - a steep rise from the 25,018 cases from a week ago and a record high since mid-November.

France has so far managed to avoid a third national lockdown, opting instead for border restrictions and a 6 pm to 6 am curfew.