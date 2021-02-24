Armed police in Myanmar blocked the path of anti-coup protestors as they marched in the flashpoint city of Mandalay on Wednesday.
About 3,000 teachers and students stood their ground a short distance from the barricades and barbed wire as the police watched impassively, holding riot shields and cradling rifles.
After playing protest songs and listening to speeches condemning the February 1 military coup, the demonstrators moved away, thrusting three-fingered salutes into the air as they went.
