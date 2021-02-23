Protesters continued staging rallies across Myanmar on Tuesday.
Youth-led protesters kicked off a rally in downtown Yangon with a distinctly musical feel, as a drumming combo performed a song called 'Revolution'.
In the northern Kachin city of Myitkyina -- which has seen bursts of violence from authorities -- protesters rode their motorbikes across town waving the Myanmar flag and flashing a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance.
Mandalay saw a more sombre crowd at the funeral of Thet Naing Win, a 37-year-old man shot and killed Saturday when security forces opened fire into a crowd of anti-coup protesters.
"I beg for all to help see that my husband's case is ruled with justice," said his widow Thidar Hnin, adding that she wants to see "the dictator dethroned".
"This country is owned by the citizens," she told AFP.
More No Comment
Shanghai holds mobile industry trade show amid COVID-19 restrictions
Firefighters free dog that got itself trapped between rocks in Spain
NASA releases first high-speed video of a spacecraft landing on Mars
Georgian police arrest opposition leader Nika Melia after storming HQ
Children return to primary schools and nurseries in parts of Germany
Yemenis displaced as push to capture city of Marib continues
Thousands march in Myanmar's capital as military warns protesters
Novak Djokovic shows off trophy after Australian Open win
One thousand snowmen built in Poland to raise money for toddler
Tunisian doctor dazzles virus ward with violin
Myanmar protests: Crowds back on streets after fatalities
Sicily's Mount Etna erupts for fourth time in four days
Mount Etna spews lava as Europe's most active volcano erupts again
Mourners in Myanmar light candles to remember protester
Only 3 out of 45 whales survive after Java stranding