Several dozen people gathered beside a frozen lake in eastern Poland this weekend to build a thousand snowmen to raise money for a sick toddler.

Organisers of the fundraising event in the rural village of Korycin hope to help pay for life-saving treatment for 21-month old Bartek Bojarzyński, who has a serious heart defect.

Bartek needs specialist surgery that can only be performed at a hospital in the United States, and supporters hope to raise over 150,000 euros to enable him to have the operation, scheduled for April 2.

His mother, Marzena Bojarzyńska, said she felt "great emotion" on seeing so many people turn out to help build the snowmen.

The event began on Saturday, and by Sunday afternoon, hundreds of snowmen stood side by side on the beaches of the frozen lake.

Hearts and a fire engine were also built out of snow, and participants said they were hopeful that the amount needed would be raised.