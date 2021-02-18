BREAKING NEWS
Etna eruption

Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, continued scattering lava, ash and volcanic stones on Thursday.

The eruption, marked by spectacular displays of flowing lava, led to the temporary shutdown of Catania airport in Sicily, a frequent occurrence when Etna is in an active phase.

The areas around the crater were secured on Tuesday but there were no reports of injuries or fatalities.

