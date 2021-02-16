NATO defence ministers will consider setting aside a May 1 deadline for its troops to fully withdraw from Afghanistan, according to the alliance's secretary-general.

Jens Stoltenberg told reporters they will discuss scrapping the time limit that was set out last year in a peace deal between the Trump administration and Taliban leadership.

"Our common goal is clear. Afghanistan should never again serve as a haven for terrorists to attack our homelands," Stoltenberg said.

"So, our presence is conditions-based. While no ally wants to stay in Afghanistan longer than necessary, we will not leave before the time is right."

The deteriorating situation in the war-ravaged country has meant that NATO members are now reconsidering a complete withdrawal of forces.

The topic looks set to dominate the already full agenda during a virtual summit on Wednesday and Thursday, where ministers will also address NATO's mission in Iraq, its 2030 initiative and an ongoing review of progress toward fairer burden-sharing between members.

But with the May 1 deadline looking increasingly likely to be axed, the new Biden administration's plans for Afghanistan are still unclear.

"All options are being considered, but there have been no decisions right now," Douglas Jones, acting US Ambassador to NATO told Euronews.

"We are committed, and I think all allies are, to the diplomatic process that's going forward right now. We recognise that the ongoing diplomatic process is the best chance to come to a lasting and endurable solution in Afghanistan and all allies are supporting that."