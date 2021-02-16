Film-makers Henrik Evertsson and Linus Andersson sent a remote-operated submersible down to 'MS Estonia', the ferry that sank in the Baltic Sea in 1994.

852 people died in what was one of Europe’s worst peacetime maritime disasters. A Swedish court has acquitted the two documentary film-makers of desecration, after underwater footage they shot of the wreck of the Estonia ferry raised new questions about the cause of one of Europe’s worst peacetime maritime disaster.

Speaking to Euronews, Evertsson said it all started "when we found out that a lot of the wreck had not been surveyed back in 1994."

Evertsson went on, "We found a huge hole in the Estonia, and it is 4 metres high and 1.2 metres wide and this isn't something that was mentioned in the official report from 1994."

Watch the full interview in the player above.