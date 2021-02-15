Heavy snowfall left various regions in Russia and in Crimea blanketed in snow.

Roads at the border with Georgia were blocked due to a risk of avalanche.

Moscow was blanketed with snow on Saturday after a record-breaking blizzard in central areas of Russia.

About 13,000 snow blower vehicles are taking part in clearing snowdrifts in Moscow, according to the Russian Emergency Ministry.

The average temperature in Moscow and the region is about -13 degrees Celsius but by the end of the week, the temperature could drop to -30 degrees Celsius, according to the Russian Meteorological Service.