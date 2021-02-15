Visitors to the Baltic coast of Poland came across a rare sight on Monday.
The shoreline in the coastal town of Międzyzdroje froze over, turning the normally sandy beach into an Arctic landscape of snow and ice.
It came as freezing temperatures continued to affect many countries across Europe.
Visitors were left stunned by the beautiful scenery which stretched a long way up the coastline.
