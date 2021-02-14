Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Hledan junction in Yangon on Sunday, holding signs backing civil disobedience towards the new military rulers which took the power in Myanmar's coup.
A large photo of military chief Min Aung Hlaing was drawn on the ground so protesters could walk or cycle over his image, a gesture of contempt in the local culture.
The Hledan intersection is a key crossroads from which groups fanned out to other points, including the embassies of the United States and China.
Protesters marched despite an order banning gatherings of five or more people.
Mass street demonstrations in Myanmar entered their second week, with neither protesters nor the military government they seek to unseat showing any signs of backing down from confrontations.
The military ousted the country’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and her government and prevented recently elected lawmakers from opening a new session of Parliament.
Suu Kyi and other senior members of her government and party remain in detention.
The junta, led by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, said it was forced to act because Suu Kyi’s government failed to properly investigate allegations of fraud in last year’s election, which her National League for Democracy party won in a landslide.
The election commission said there is no evidence to support the military's claims.
More No Comment
Czech climbers transform rock face into large ice wall challenge
Rio's 'bate-bolas' stage small parade despite cancelled carnival
Catalonia polls open under strict rules to keep voters safe from COVID
Outgoing PM Conte hands over to new Italian PM Mario Draghi
Czech freediver plans world record attempt in swimming under ice
Sambistas perform to open Rio's would-be carnival season
Japan: Frozen fun in Shikaoi ice village as winter festival kicks off
Dutch ice skaters take advantage of frozen canals and lakes
Myanmar protesters defy ban on gatherings to march against the coup
Car-nival season in Germany as revellers confined to their vehicles
Small tornado leaves a path of destruction in Turkey
Haitian police fire tear gas on hundreds of protesters
Syria's White Helmets rescue four-year-old girl from well
Stockholm roofers brave dizzying heights to sweep snow
Rage room gets boost amid anger over coronavirus lockdowns